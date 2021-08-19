College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.

Bainbridge — Bryan T. Stamm, Bachelor of Science in business administration and communications: public relations and advertising.

Columbia — Gladys Asencio, Bachelor of Science in crime and justice; Cindy Pabon, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior applied psychology.

Conestoga — Andrew Lee Brown, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Denver — Harold Gruber, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Drew Philip Myers, Bachelor of Science in business administration: finance and marketing; Tony Yadlovskiy, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in information systems and management; Joanne Yeager, Master of Science in general education.

Elizabethtown — Michelle Slaugh, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior applied psychology.

Lancaster — Ar-Rian Antonet Alomar-McFadden, Bachelor of Science in business administration: international business; Stacy Armstrong, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Richard Clint Brown, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in music industry studies; Michelle Emerich, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Abdaliz Garcia, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior applied psychology; Shaun R. Hange, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Jasmine Harris, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior applied psychology; Abigail Hirst, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Nana Kumah, Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in public policy and administration; Ramon Marti Ramirez De Arellano, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jeffrey Osborn, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Claribel Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Luis Santiago, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Herbert Stuckman, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Lititz — Paula Dougherty, Master of Arts in special education; Olivia Rider, Master of Science in general education; Kris Urs, Master of Arts in general education.

Mohnton — Courtney Krempasky, Master of Science in general education; Johnathan Olmeda, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Donna Jean Weaver, Bachelor of Arts in fashion: design and merchandising.

Mount Joy — Saowalak Haberstroh, Bachelor of Science in information systems and management.

New Holland — Janae Elizabeth Hershey, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology and business administration.

Paradise — Courtney Ell-suders, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior applied psychology.

Quarryville — Crystal Pierce, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior applied psychology.

