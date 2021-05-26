When: Akron Borough Council meeting, May 24.

What happened: Akron Pines Playground in Loyd H. Roland Memorial Park is in for a cosmetic makeover. Borough Council voted unanimously to spend $36,610 on the wooden playground which has gone for several years with little tending.

The cost: Council awarded a $21,830 contract to CertaPro Painters to paint all of the wood, including the picket fence that surrounds the playground. Council also awarded a $14,780 contract to River Valley Landscapes to install 400 cubic yards of “wood carpet.” Neither firm will make any repairs. Instead they will report any problems, and the borough will make repairs.

In other business: Council approved the purchase of 28 artificial wreaths for the Christmas season at a cost of $1,089. The unlighted wreaths will be placed on poles in the center of town and Comcast has offered help in hanging them. Councilman Michael Morris said residents can sponsor wreaths for $40 to help cover costs.