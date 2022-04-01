When: Akron Borough Council meeting, March 28.

What happened: A big change is in store for the long-time tenants of Akron’s historic Park House in the form of a hefty rent increase. The 300-year-old farmhouse at the entrance to Loyd Roland Park rents for $900 per month, a rate that has been steady for several years. Akron Borough, which has owned and rented the property since 1951, informed the occupants earlier this year that the borough would raise the rent by $150 to $1,050 per month on April 1, with another $150 rent boost in 2023.

Tenants’ reaction: The tenants, who have lived there for about 15 years, responded with a letter asking for relief from the hike, saying it was more than they could afford.

Repairs needed: Assistant Borough Manager Sean Molchany said the first and second floors are “in pretty good shape” but the exterior “is falling apart” and the basement is “not in great condition.” The spouting no longer functions, he added. Council member Kleon Zimmerman roughly estimated repairs could run as high as $60,000 and that’s if no unforeseen conditions pop up.

Quotable: “Basically it’s rotting from the outside in,” Molchany said.

Officials’ comments: Leery of the rent hike, Akron Mayor John McBeth, empathetic with the tenants’ concerns over the rent increase, asked about the cost to heat the home, especially because the old home “is not insulated well.” McBeth said, “They might be paying $1,800 a year for heating oil, and we’re sitting here comparing it to a house that might only be paying $900. Council member Justin Gehman felt the hike was needed because the rental fee is “well below market value now,” and he would like to see the house repaired.

What’s next: Council voted to go forward with the hike but delayed the starting date for the new rental fee to June 1.

In other business: Molchany apprised council on repairs to the two pavilions, restrooms and lighting in Roland Park. Molchany said estimates for metal roofing instead of asphalt was $900 less expensive and would not require the existing roof structure to be removed first. He said the cost would be $12,396 for the pavilion roofs and $4,603 for the restroom roof. Akron Lions Club President Kevin Wolford, who attended the meeting, said he will ask the club membership if they wish to help repair the roofs because they built the pavilions.