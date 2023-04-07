When: Akron Borough Council meeting, May 27.

What happened: Akron Borough is in the process of hiring an administrative assistant, officials said during the meeting. Council member Paul Swangren, who heads the personnel committee, announced the committee had made a choice that after sifting through about 40 applicants and interviewing several candidates. Borough Manager Sue Davidson said the person’s name would not be announced until the candidate agreed to take the position. Davidson did not disclose how much the job pays.

Quotable: “We did do an offer letter,” Swangren confirmed. “We’re now waiting for her response.”

More info: Davidson said the administrative assistant’s duties will include greeting the public, overseeing accounts payable and accounts receivable, and water and sewer billing.

Other business: Council approved a resolution allowing the state Department of Transportation to replace street lights along Seventh Street with new LED lights, which are brighter and more economical than the existing ones.

Also: Council weighed options to notify borough residents in the event of an emergency. Akron now uses a mass notification and management service called Swiftreach. The old agreement is about to expire, so the question before council was whether to renew, explore another service or implement an in-house notification process. Davidson said the borough pays an annual fee of $720 but each notification costs extra. The new price will jump to $1,250 per year but comes with unlimited notifications. Assistant Borough Manager Sean Molchany said the new administrative assistant could handle emergency notifications on Akron’s website so long as residents sign up.

What’s next: Council will vote on the emergency notification system April 13.