When: Akron Borough Council meeting, March 22.

What happened: Akron Borough’s search for a new solicitor is nearing its end. During the meeting, council members reviewed proposals from four law firms opting to represent the town’s interests. After polling all seven council members, two firms, Morgan Hallgren Croswell & Kane and Nikolaus & Hohenadel, both of Lancaster, were most favorable.

Discussion: Councilman Thomas Murray liked both candidates but leaned slightly more toward Morgan Hallgren, which he said represents neighboring West Earl Township. Mayor John McBeth said he preferred Morgan Hallgren because in their proposal they cited several boroughs they represent. Councilman Randall Justice, himself an attorney, was familiar with all four firms but said he’d be “extremely comfortable” with Nikolaus & Hohenadel, calling them “a broad services firm.”

Quotable: “In the municipal arena they have some local ‘rock stars’ who are authorities on municipal law,” Justice said in reference to Nikolaus & Hohenadel.

The cost: Morgan Hallgren would charge $180 per hour, while Nikolaus & Hohenadel’s fee would be $150 per hour. Previously, the borough had been served for many years by solicitor Kenelm Shirk at a rate of $150 per hour, and $75 per hour for paralegal work with a two-hour minimum.

Why there’s an opening: Shirk’s services with the borough ended after he was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on Jan. 21 and accused with making terroristic threats. Federal prosecutors later announced the single charge of threatening to murder Democratic U.S. senators. A grand jury indicted Shirk on Feb. 3. Since Feb. 1, Akron has been represented by the Harrisburg firm of Eckert Seamans whose rate is $255 per hour.

What’s next: Akron officials voted to interview both prospective law firms at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on April 1.

Other business: Michael Morris, the council’s newest member, discussed updating the borough’s website to “improve functionality.” The cost, he said, could range between $3,500 and $6,000. He said the website would give residents easier access to borough ordinances and meeting minutes and that meetings can be recorded through a Zoom link, and Morris said he is willing to maintain the site. Morris will have more information at the April 12 meeting.