When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Jan. 23.

What happened: Borough Council amended a parking ordinance to ban on-street overnight parking for commercial and recreational vehicles. The new law bans parking for such vehicles from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Details: Under the ordinance, commercial vehicles are defined as “any self-propelled or drawn vehicle which has a gross registered weight in excess of 17,000 pounds.” A recreational vehicle under the ordinance is defined as “a camper, boat or trailer, motor home or recreational trailer.” The ordinance allows only two hours on-street parking for any house trailer, camper trailer, boat or boat trailer, “or any non-motorized vehicle” on any street, highway or alley in the borough. Any unattached trailer must have its tires chocked, which means a wedge must be placed against a truck or trailer’s tires to prevent accidental movement.

Also: Council dealt with a request from local chapter of US Road Running to conduct a series of monthly 5K and 10K runs in Roland Park between April 22 and Dec 23. The organizers estimated 15 to 30 runners per event. The runners would use the park’s bicycle path — no borough roads or streets. Races would start at 8 a.m. and end by 10 a.m. Registration would be held 30 minutes before the races start at 7:30 a.m.

Discussion: Borough officials discussed how the runs might affect other groups such as baseball and soccer teams that use the park regularly. Councilman Paul Swangren pointed out that the races are on Saturdays, the day the park sees its heaviest use. In the end, officials opted to have a representative of the racing group attend the next council meeting to talk things over.

Street sweeping: Council announced the borough’s street sweeping schedule for the borough on April 20 and 21. Cleaning would start between 6 and 7 a.m. Martin Paving will be doing the work.