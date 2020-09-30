When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Sept. 28.

What happened: In a unanimous vote, Borough Council decided to form a negotiating committee to consider a police services contract with West Earl Township. West Earl Police Chief Eric Higgins presented two options showing projected budget figures the borough can expect to spend over the next five years.

Option 1: This option showed Akron paying $612,803.50 in 2021, with yearly increases to $824,173.53 in 2025. It does not include unfunded mandates, special events, catastrophic events or capital expenses such as vehicles. This option reflects a credit of $51,550 for Akron’s equipment including three cars, nine handguns, seven radios with chargers, three AR-15 rifles, two shotguns and two laptops.

Option 2: This option is all-inclusive, starting at $704,731.52, $805,600.24 in 2021 and rising to $947,799.56. in 2025.

Pension question: These figures are all dependent upon an actuarial report regarding the police pension that is still pending.

n Cost comparison: Akron’s 2020 police budget is $787,305.

Committee appointments: Council appointed a contract committee consisting of board members Randall Judge, Thomas Murray and Mayor John McBeth. Councilman Paul Swangren will serve as an alternate