When: Akron Borough Council meeting, March 8.

What happened: Borough Council greeted its newest member, Michael Morris, at the meeting. Morris will complete the term left vacant since Jan. 1 with the resignation of Darryl Witmer. The term is set to expire Dec. 31 of this year.

Interest high: Morris was one of seven borough residents who responded to a plea from the council for a replacement. “That’s the most responses we’ve ever had,” council President Nathan Imhoff said.

Background: While Morris has no experience in borough government, Imhoff said, what swayed his vote toward Morris was that “he had a lot of ideas and things he’d like to see developed especially with communication and the constituents of Akron.” Morris is a manager at his workplace.

What’s next: During the March 22 meeting, council will discuss candidate law firms vying to be the new borough solicitor. Imhoff said four firms responded to a request for proposals. Akron is in need of a borough solicitor after severing ties with its longtime attorney Kenelm Shirk III on Feb. 1. Council’s decision followed Shirk’s Jan. 21 arrest by Pennsylvania State Police. Shirk is accused of threatening to kill government officials around Washington, D.C. Federal prosecutors have taken over the case. Since Feb. 1, Akron Borough has been represented by the Harrisburg firm of Eckert Seamans.