When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Council voted unanimously to accept the resignation of board member Darryl Witmer, who was in his first term. Witmer submitted his resignation in a letter dated Jan. 1. Under state law, council had 45 days to accept it.

What’s next: Every home in Akron that receives a sewer and water bill will receive notice of the vacancy, which council has 30 days to fill. It hopes to do that at its March 8 meeting. If council gets no volunteers, the issue is turned over to the local Republican Committee to find a replacement to complete the term, which expires Dec. 31.

Solicitor update: Council member Randall Justice told the board that the law office of their former solicitor, Kenelm Shirk III, was in the process of transferring borough files from Shirk’s office to the firm of Eckert Seamans, their interim counsel. He said Shirk’s office has a full-time person “working ‘round-the-clock” scanning in documents, but that person is “overwhelmed” by the task.

Background: Akron severed ties with its longtime solicitor on Feb. 1 following reports of Shirk’s arrest on Jan. 21 and subsequent reports that the 71-year-old Ephrata attorney had threatened to kill his wife and unnamed government figures in Washington, D.C. When arrested, Shirk was reported to have been in possession of weapons and ammunition.

Other business: Council granted an extension until April 12 to Handi*Vangelism in presenting its final land development plan for transforming the former Westview Golf Course at 3261 Rothsville Road into a camp. The former 15.65-acre pitch and putt course would include three family residences, a multiunit cabin, a pavilion, office building, and multipurpose building, along with a playground, basketball court and swimming pool, all linked together by a network of walking paths.