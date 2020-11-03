When: Akron borough council meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: Borough Council resolved to decide on the future of Akron’s police department by the end of November.

Why it’s important: During discussion, council members agreed they need to decide soon about whether to bolster their own meager police force, which will be down to just two officers after the retirement of Chief Tom Zell on Nov. 24, or to contract services from neighboring West Earl Township. Both Akron officers would be absorbed into West Earl’s force. Akron’s 2020 police budget is projected at $787,305.

What’s next: For the next two weeks starting Nov. 5, a police committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday so that by the Nov. 23 council meeting Akron officials can discuss its next steps, committee chair Thomas Murray said. The committee meetings, to be held at borough hall, will be open to the public. The committee consists of Murray, Paul Swangren, Randall Justice and Mayor John McBeth.

Option one: Under a proposed 5-year agreement with West Earl Township, Akron could choose one of two options. With the first option, Akron could expect to pay $612,803.50 in 2021, with succeeding years set at $700,521.95, $751,043.19, $781,653.09 and $824,173.53 by 2025. This option does not include unfunded mandates, special events, catastrophic events or capital expenses such as vehicles. For these expenses Akron would be assessed 42% of the costs. This option also reflects a credit of $51,550 for Akron’s equipment including three cars, computers, radios and weapons.

Option two: This option offers complete coverage. Akron’s police budget over five years starting in 2021 would be $704,731.52, $805,600.24, $863,699.67, $898,901.05 and $947,799.56. Final figures are dependent upon an actuarial report regarding the police pension that is still pending.