When: Council meeting, Dec. 9.
What happened: Borough Council adopted a $3.39 million budget for 2020 with no increase in the real estate millage rate set at 3 mills. That means a taxpayer will pay $300 for every $100,000 of assessed value.
Sewer and water: The quarterly sewage rate, beginning May 15, will jump from $10.61 per thousand gallons to $15.25. The rate hike will fund the increasing cost of wastewater treatment, which will go from $768,553 to $928,319. Akron is served by Ephrata’s public sewer system. Meanwhile, the rate for municipal water in 2020 will remain at $7 per thousand gallons.
Police costs: Policing will cost $787,305, up $60,212 from 2019. There was some discussion earlier in the budgeting process of adding a new officer to the police force at an approximate annual cost of $100,000, but officials decided to maintain the current staffing.
Walnut Street update: Council discussed unfinished concrete work on Walnut Street, where progress continues slowly. Streets chair Justin Gehman said he expects the work on Walnut Street to be finished in early spring.
Service recognition: Council members, the mayor and some audience members thanked President John Williamson for his service on the council. Williamson will be leaving council at the end of the year; he plans to serve on the committee that is implementing Akron’s new comprehensive plan
Community event: Darryl Witmer, special projects chair, said Akron’s storied shoe-drop ceremony to welcome the new year will take place as usual starting about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.