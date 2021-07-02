When: Council meeting, June 28.

What happened: Borough Council approved an emergency repair for a deteriorating stormwater basin in the 300 block of Fulton Street. The basin is of indeterminate age and was constructed of bricks rather than concrete. The borough has covered the basin with a metal plate because of its state of deterioration and potential safety hazard, officials said.

Why it matters: Council President Nate Imhoff said repairs must be made because he worries the basin could fall in on itself, noting the metal plate does not stop more water from coming in but is there to prevent anyone from falling into it.

The cost: A bid of $18,835 for repairs came from CPA Paving Services of Harrisburg.

Other business: Borough Manager Sue Davidson said Akron Day at the Lancaster Barnstormers will take place Saturday, Aug. 27. The borough will purchase 90 tickets to be sold at $9.50 each. Council approved the purchase at an amount not to exceed $855. Tickets will be advertised in the town newsletter and on the website and can be purchased at borough hall.

Pandemic emergency lifted: Council voted to officially rescind the emergency COVID-19 declaration of disaster resolution approved last year.

Next meeting: Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 12 at borough hall.