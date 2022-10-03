When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Sept. 26.

What happened: Akron Borough Council is preparing to replace an outdated ordinance that limits the weight of commercial vehicles parked along the town’s streets.

Why it’s necessary: “The current ordinance refers to vehicles over 3,000 pounds, so any residential truck or SUV exceeds that,” said Assistant Borough Manager Sean Molchaney. “It needs to be updated to today’s vehicles.” The weight under consideration refers to vehicles with a gross weight of 17,000 pounds or more.

Discussion: Mayor John McBeth questioned the clarity of the text, saying he found portions confusing or ambiguous in regards to commercial vehicles under 17,000 pounds. “Under 17,000 pounds, I don’t think you’re required to have a commercial vehicle license,” Molchaney said. He told McBeth that staff will look at it “and if the wording is confusing we’ll fix it.”

Quotable: “This would be more acceptable to our citizens if a camper would be allowed to park overnight with permission from police,” McBeth said, referring to a recent case where a family parked a camper in front of their home in order to pack it and leave for a trip the next morning. “That did create some problems,” McBeth said.

More discussion: Molchaney said there needs to be a clear understanding of the definition “so we’re all on the same page.” Councilman Paul Swangren said the borough solicitor will review the ordinance and he “may not like that wording at all.” Molchaney said the wording is similar or the same as in other boroughs in the county but if council wants to change the wording “now is the time to do it.”

What’s next: Once council likes the text, a public hearing will be held prior to any vote to approve.

In other business: Council voted to purchase a new pump for well number one from Kohl Bros. Inc. of Myerstown. Borough Manager Sue Davidson said council had put $10,000 in the budget for the purchase but said the actual price came in at $35,000. She suggested that the $10,000 in the general fund for the purchase be used with the balance coming from the borough’s water fund.

Help wanted: Swangren said there had been a resignation from the borough’s public works crew and asked to be allowed to hire a replacement. He said that during a recent vacancy he had received two applicants and chosen one. He now asked permission to offer the job to that applicant who, so far as he knows, is still available. Swangren got the go-ahead.

Coming up: Council will next meet Oct. 10.