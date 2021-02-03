When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: During a special meeting, Borough Council hired an assistant manager, severed ties with its longtime lawyer and welcomed back a council member who rescinded his resignation.

New employee: Sean Molchany was hired as assistant borough manager at a salary of $80,000 annually. Molchany, a former township manager in Manheim Township, was to start his job on Feb. 2. Council had hoped to hire Molchany at the next regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 8, but Borough Manager Sue Davidson said “we just wanted to get him in here as soon as possible.”

Solicitor: Council voted unanimously to hire the law firm of Eckert Seamans of Harrisburg to serve as interim borough solicitor. Council also unanimously decided to issue a request for proposal for a new full-time solicitor. Council President Nathan Imhoff said the two decisions officially severed ties with Ephrata attorney Kenelm Shirk III, who had served as Akron solicitor for many years. The switch was made after Shirk, 71, was arrested by state police on Jan. 21. According to police documents, Shirk, charged with making terroristic threats, spoke of killing his wife and government officials in the nation’s capital. At the time of his arrest at a Sheetz near Shippensburg, Shirk was in possession of weapons and ammunition.

Murray is back: Council welcomed Thomas Murray back to the board. Murray suddenly resigned at the Jan. 25 meeting but has since withdrawn his resignation. At the Feb. 1 meeting, Murray apologized for what he said was a rash action. He will serve out the rest of his term expiring Dec. 31.