When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Feb. 22.

What happened: Parking along Main Street in Akron can be tight at the best of times, but in snow it becomes downright hazardous. That situation, and ways of easing it, was an issue officials discussed during the meeting.

At issue: Justin Gehman said residents are not properly clearing parking spaces and in some places “they’re parking four feet on this side of the curb” with snow banks between their cars and the sidewalk. He said at least one vehicle he saw had been struck and was “missing a mirror.” He suggested making Main Street a snow emergency route at least from Route 272 to Diamond Street. The westbound lane is wider, he added, but the eastbound lane is the problem.

Quotable: “It’s a safety issue ... school buses have to stop and wait. Main Street should be one of the clearer streets in the borough,” Gehman said.

Possible solutions: Borough Manager Susan Davidson asked if Gehman would consider allowing parking on just the westbound side of Main Street. “It is a safer alternative,” Gehman said. Councilman Paul Swangren said making Main Street a snow emergency route would create problems. Instead, he suggested parking be banned on Main Street for one day while crews picked up snow curb to curb and cart it away. Police Chief Eric Higgins of West Earl Township Police Department, which patrols Akron, agreed. Assistant Borough Manager Sean Molchany said curb to curb plowing is best in the long run but it also is “very labor intensive.” He will discuss ideas with the road crew. He said the borough staff will investigate and return with a recommendation.

Also: Councilman Randall Justice gave the board a preview of an project being put forth by the Ephrata Public Library about a progressive storybook trail in one of Akron’s parks. Justice said the trail would consist of about 20 posts planted in the ground, each holding part of a story, and that kids would follow the trail from post to post. The posts, he said, are “sort of (like) what you see in a zoo where they put literature about the animals.” The library would bear the cost, about $6,000, but would be asking the borough to have its public works department place them along the trail. Justice said the library will present a more formal presentation in March.