When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Jan. 11.

What happened: The developer of a proposed campground along Rothsville road turned to Borough Council for help during its meeting after the Planning Commission was deadlocked in a tie vote. After much discussion, Borough Council approved supporting the waivers in a unanimous vote.

Background: A nonprofit faith-based organization seeks to convert the former Westview Golf Course at 3261 Rothsville Road into a camp for its handicapped clientele. The property would have three family homes, a multi-unit cabin, a pavilion, office building, and multipurpose building, along with a playground, basketball court and swimming pool, all linked together by a network of walking paths.

At issue: Handi*Vangelism Ministries International, 300 W. Chestnut St., Ephrata, is seeking waivers for curbs and sidewalks when the project comes for final land development approval. However, the prospect of sidewalk along more than 1,000 feet along the north side of Rothsville Road would be prohibitive, especially because a portion of the walkway with a steep grade would require a retaining wall at a cost of $600,000, adding 25% to the total cost of the project.

Quotable: “That would be totally prohibitive,” said Handi*Vangelism's attorney Robert Weaver. “No matter who would develop this property for whatever use, if you require sidewalks and curb, you're going to have the same problem. Nobody could possibly use this property for anything.”

Reaction: Some council members worried the project would be a long-drawn out one done in phases. Jennifer Prunoske of Hanover Engineering, representing the borough, assured them otherwise. Council President Nathan Imhoff asked the borough's attorney, Kenelm Shirk, what negatives the waivers might present if supported. “I don't see any,” Shirk replied.

Other business: In his ongoing effort to familiarize his police officers with Akron residents, West Earl Township police Chief Eric Higgins began a program of bringing officers to meetings to introduce them to council. At the meeting, he brought officers Jordan Burns and newcomer Joseph Wehrer. West Earl began policing Akron on Jan. 1.

Also: Council is moving forward in the search to hire an assistant township manager. Councilman Paul Swangren said he hopes the borough will hire someone next month.

Virtual meetings: Borough Council voted to accept a recommendation by Councilman Thomas Murray to spend $1,000 for a videoconferencing device called an Owl to make meetings more accessible to the public. “It has a camera that rotates so you can see who’s speaking. It has microphones that are good to a distance of 16 feet. I have a feeling we’ll be having electronic meetings for a long time.”