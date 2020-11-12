When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: The borough’s proposed $2 million spending plan for next year contains no real estate tax hike or boosts in water and sewer rates, at least for now, finance chairman Thomas Murray told fellow council members.

Details: Under the plan, revenues and expenses amount to $2,037,496 for the general fund budget while revenues and expenses for the water fund budget break even at $664,532 and for the sewer fund at $999,244.

What it means: The real estate tax rate will remain at 3 mills, meaning a home assessed at $100,000 will cost its owner $300 per year in real estate taxes. The one variable is the sewer fund rate. Last year, a sizable jump from $10.61 per thousand gallons to $15.25 drew fire from borough residents as the budget jumped from $768,553 to $928,319. For 2021, its final cost won’t be confirmed until final figures for sewage treatment come from Ephrata Borough, which serves Akron.

Quotable: “We have been trying to get the figures, but they have not supplied them,” Murray said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Revenue side: Key sources of income for the borough are $779,456 from real estate taxes, $513,595 from earned income taxes, $25,500 from permits and fees, $25,425 from rentals, $20,185 for reimbursement from Ephrata Area School District for crossing guard salaries, $265,184 in transfers from the general fund and sewer and water reimbursements and highway aid, and $71,687 in reimbursements to the uniformed and non-uniformed pension funds.

Spending side: Major expenses include $455,382 for administrative costs, which includes salaries and health insurance, $56,000 for professional services, $50,000 for street lighting and rail trail lighting, $70,396 for insurance and $117,856 for employee benefits. Council also plans to give Akron Fire Company $25,000 as well as place $12,500 into a fire truck reserve fund and $20,606 to firemen’s relief. The budget includes $789,933 for police, but whether or not that figure remains the same could vary depending on whether or not the borough goes with keeping and reinforcing its own department or contracts police services from West Earl.

What’s next: Council expects to vote on the adoption of the final budget at the Dec. 14 meeting.

Other business: The newly formed police services committee tasked with deciding on whether Akron bolsters its own dwindling police force or contacts from West earl will meet each Tuesday and Thursday through Nov. 24. The public meetings are held at borough hall and start at 6:30 p.m.