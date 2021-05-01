When: Akron Borough Council meeting, April 26.

What happened: Borough Council is considering a new website to provide residents access to community news, a calendar of meetings and announcements.

Proposals: The first proposal, councilman Michael Morris said, is from a Pittsburgh-based firm called Pointpixl. This company, Morris said, works closely with the customer to be sure the new design is exactly what the client wants. This intense approach, Morris said, is reflected in Pointpixl’s $8,000 price tag. The second proposal from RedX Web Design of Lancaster is “very similar to Pointpixl,” Morris said. The price is slightly less, coming in at $7,200. Ongoing support for both, Morris said, is about $55 per month. The final bid was from WebTek of Akron at $5,500. The firm provides optional uploading of meeting minutes that are searchable. Neither of the other two proposals provided this option. Hosting is $29.95 per month, billed every six months.

Reaction: The WebTek offer drew a lot of board interest. “For the price and the fact that they are right here in town, I like that personally,” said council President Nate Imhoff. Councilman Paul Swangren agreed but said he was just seeing these proposals for the first time and he “needs time to digest” the information.

What’s next: Council will choose a website contractor at its May 10 meeting.

Other business: Ephrata Public Library’s storybook trail, in Roland Park, consisting of 20 storybook pages mounted on 20 poles, has hit a snag. Originally the trail involved the library purchasing the poles which would then be installed by borough work crews. When council approved the project at the April 12 meeting they stipulated the cost of installation, including labor for two workers and materials, be deducted the Akron’s annual library donation. The cost was estimated at between $1,500 and $2,000. That news prompted a phone call from library officials to Morris who, in turn, brought it to council. The library, he said, had been caught unaware of Akron’s decision. Swangren suggested a library representative come to the May 10 meeting to discuss the project.

Also: Council approved the stormwater management plan for Akron Mennonite Church. The church wants to convert a 4-acre tract of agricultural land to a Memory Garden. The site will include walking trails, an access road to the church from Diamond Station Road, a columbarium wall close to the existing cemetery and new growth of trees and native vegetation for wildlife habitat. Council also approved an estimate by Richard L. Sensenig Company to repair the roof of the Niss Avenue pump station at a cost not to exceed $11,400.