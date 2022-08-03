When: Akron Borough Council meeting on July 25.

What: Council voted to reject all bids for a sewer repair project in the borough, citing costs that exceeded expectations by what Assistant Borough Manager Sean Molchaney said was “probably a hundred thousand dollars.”

Background: A section of pipe at Tenth and Broad streets is cracked, and some of it has collapsed, allowing stormwater to enter the sewer system. Three companies submitted bids to repair the pipe: Barrasso Excavation, of Oley, $466,417; Anrich Inc., of Wayne, $548,433; and Wexcon Inc., of Mohrsville, $565,330.

Quotable: “It looks like they were throwing numbers out and hoping they’d stick,” Molchaney said.

What’s next: With the hope of getting a better price, the borough will rebid the project next year before peak construction season, with work to be performed in January or February weather permitting.

Borough fees: Molchaney told the board he had gone over the borough’s fee schedule which, he said, had not been updated “for a long time.” While most of the fees remain unchanged, Molchaney upgraded a few fees and introduced several new ones. Among the changes, the zoning hearing board fee went up $50 to $350.

Pavilion repair: The borough has asked Akron Lions Club for financial help in repairing the roof of Pavilion One in Loyd Roland Park. Borough Manager Sue Davidson said she has not heard back from the club and said the borough might need to set aside money for the repairs in next year’s budget.