When: Council meeting, Oct. 14.
What happened: A man walked into the borough hall in early October and offered a check for $150,000, council announced. The man wrote “truck” on the memo line after asking the borough manager what was needed.
Background: The borough is shopping for a new dump truck to replace a rusty one that, by some accounts, was never quite up to tasks such as plowing snow. Unless the man comes forward in a public way, neither Borough Manager Sue Davidson nor any other borough official will reveal his identity.
Request for more cops: Police Chief Tom Zell recommended hiring another officer to provide more overnight coverage. The force now consists of five full-time officers and two part-time officers. Council President John Williamson said he agrees a case can be made for expanding the force, adding $100,000 to the annual budget.
Budget discussion: Williamson said he’d like the budget committee to develop two proposed 2020 budgets, one with the added police expense and one without. Mayor John McBeth asked for an accounting of how the 30% tax increase in 2019 had been used. Finance Chair Tom Murray Sr. said he will audit the borough’s books to show how the increase had been used.
Walnut Street: Residents questioned the status of the Walnut Street sidewalk and curb issue during the meeting. Davidson reported Arro Consulting, Akron’s former engineering firm, will not pay for any reconstruction to bring the project into code compliance. Davidson said she expects all concrete work to be done before the end of October. After the meeting, Davidson said the street will not be repaved until spring. Williamson said the borough would seek redress from its own insurance company through the borough policy’s errors and omissions clause for any problems.
Other business: Council members went into executive session after the regular meeting to discuss two personnel matters. Returning after a short interval, they said they discussed changes to the nonuniformed employee handbook recommended by the borough’s labor lawyer. Council then voted to adopt the changes. The second matter was a letter received by the borough from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a union seeking to represent the borough’s four-person public works department. Council took no action on the letter.
— Dick Wanner, Ephrata Review