When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Feb. 28.

What happened: Akron officials discussed a proposal to replace rail trail crossing signals but made no decision. Currently, the blinking yellow light signals at the crossings on Main and Fulton streets are reportedly working “intermittently.” They are supposed to sense anyone approaching them and trigger the blinking lights. The bill to replace four new sensors, two at each crossing, will be about $3,200.

Safety discussion: Council member Ryan Cochran suggested the borough install stop signs on the trail for walkers and bike riders to make them aware of vehicular traffic on the streets. However, it is motorists who are required to stop for pedestrians on both Main and Fulton Streets. Only on “high speed” roads with speed limits at or exceeding 45 mph, like Rothsville and Newport Roads in Warwick Township, are vehicles not required to stop. Cochran also suggested a button be installed so walkers could manually trigger the yellow blinkers to alert motorists. Council President Nathan Imhoff suggested adding gates to partially block the trail at crossings “to create a bottleneck” and slow down bike riders on the trail at crossings.

A word of caution: Assistant Borough Manager Sean Molchany said, “Before you do anything you might want to check with your engineer because the difference between here and what’s in Warwick is state roadways. And some of their crossings are mid-block and ours is not.” Mayor John McBeth suggested adding stop signs for motorists at the crossings. Councilman Paul Swangren said there is no pressing need to change systems.

Quotable: “I would think you’d want to work on this quickly because it is a safety issue,” Molchany said.

Engineer’s advice: Borough Engineer Jeffrey Shue of C.S. Davidson pointed out that any changes “other than maintenance” in signalization could require Pennsylvania Department of Transportation approval. That process he said can be costly and prolonged because it would involve lengthy reviews. He suggested the borough maintain what it has.