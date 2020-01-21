When: Council meeting, Jan. 13.
What happened: A Facebook page labled “Akron Borough,” featuring a photo of a dog, does not represent the town, Borough Manager Sue Davidson told council. The unofficial page was put up by a member of the comprehensive planning task force on that person’s own accord, Davidson said.
Task force: Mayor John McBeth said the task force’s recommendations hinge on council’s decisions about whether or not to pursue any particular action. Councilman Darryl Witmer said he will attend task force meetings as his schedule allows. The minutes from the most recent task force meeting was distributed to council and the borough manager, Witmer said.
Official Facebook pages: Another page with a picture of the borough hall is maintained by borough employees; it deals quite often with public works issues and is updated weekly. The police department also maintains a Facebook page with its logo, and that page is updated periodically.
Another Facebook matter: Akron police Chief Tom Zell said the owner of a home on South 11th Street was recently using Facebook to advertise backyard concerts that appeared to involve alcohol and underage drinking. Zell said police contacted the property owner, and the concert series was canceled.
Walnut Street: Davidson said she is working to get the street onto Schuylkill Paving’s spring schedule for repaving. Residents must complete curb and sidewalk projects prior to any street work.
Vacancy: In a 5-1 vote, council accepted Monica Hersh’s resignation from her council seat effective Dec. 31. The borough code requires the vacancy to be filled within 30 days of counci’s acceptance of a resignation. President Tom Murray urged anyone interested in serving on council to contact Davidson at the borough office. He said council will vote to fill the vacancy when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
What’s next: Council will hold a public hearing to consider a request by Handi*Vangelism Ministries to amend its conditional use application to operate a facility for adults with disabilities at the former Westview golf course. The Christian ministry plans to ask the state Department of Transportation for permission to create a second entrance off Rothsville Road. The borough Planning Commission has recommended approval of the request.
— Dick Wanner, Ephrata Review