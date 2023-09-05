When: Akron Council meeting, Aug. 28.

What happened: Council will mull over Ephrata Public Library’s request to contribute $26,400 toward library operations from the borough’s 2024 budget, raising the specter of budget battles past.

Background: In recent years, Akron donated $20,000 annually to the library to help with programming and materials. In the 2023 budget, the borough unexpectedly dropped the library’s funding to zero. The decision, council noted, was because Akron was facing extensive and expensive public works repairs.

Culture wars: Also, some on council voiced concerns that some of the library’s programming did not jive with what was called Akron’s “conservative values.” A few of these programs, it was said, were “social service issues” not appropriate for a library. That decision unleashed a wave of civic support for the library. Council chambers bulged with library supporters while outside the building demonstrators waving pro-library banners lined Route 272. The hubbub caused council to backpedal and approve a $10,600 donation to be made in two payments.

Invoice stipulation: Money was contingent on the borough receiving invoices telling where funds were spent despite a clause in the library’s charter that, librarian Penny Talbot said, donated funds may not be targeted to specific uses. To date, the borough has not received any library invoices, and Akron has made no donations. In addition, officials had said a $9,400 donation could be approved at a later date if the borough had sufficient funds. So far, that money has not been sent to the library.

Library program report: A letter from the library states, “Services continue to grow, as our circulation of materials increased 38 percent in 2022.” The letter states that in 2023, 3,246 children and teens attended the summer reading program, while 1,272 took part in a WellSpan Health program called GO Lancaster! that encourages kids to go outside and visit local parks.

Quotable: “We will discuss that during our budget meeting,” said council President Nathan Imhoff.

Motorcycle cruise: Never Forget 9/11 Cruise has sought permission to pass through Akron on Route 272 on Sept. 9. The group asked to use fire police to monitor traffic at Main and Seventh streets where the traffic lights would be put on blink. The motorcycle ride runs from Manheim to the Ephrata Elks Club on Akron Road. The problem is that the group has not yet submitted a required certificate of insurance. Akron will not agree unless documentation is received.

Quotable: “It’s a PennDOT road and they say they have permission from PennDOT, but I don’t know. I’ve made a number of requests and have heard nothing, so I don’t know if it’s going to happen or not,” Akron Borough Manager Sue Davidson said.

Length an issue: Another concern was the length of the ride since the traffic lights would be on blink. Davidson said it would take about five minutes for all riders to pass through the busy intersection. “That’s really a long time to have traffic interrupted,” Davidson said.

Emergency plans: Council also voted to approve a proposal from Gockley Emergency Planning and Training to review and update Akron’s emergency plan at a cost of $9,000. For that the firm will do several things including updating the current plan, hold a meeting with fire and police chiefs to gather input, and train emergency service and elected officials to review the plan. The firm is owned by Randy Gockley, a certified emergency management professional and former Lincoln fire chief and Lancaster County emergency services coordinator. Once the new plan is in place, council will search for an emergency management coordinator. The initial plan is to interview current employees for the post.

Resignation accepted: Council accepted Randall Justice’s resignation from the borough Planning Commission. Justice also resigned last month from council because he moved out of the borough.

What’s next: The borough’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11.