When: Akron Borough Council meeting, June 26.

What happened: Council approved revisions to its zoning ordinances at the board’s June 26 meeting.

Background: Last revised in December 1997, the revamped zoning manual had already been approved by a 5-0 vote of the borough Zoning Hearing Board and also by the Lancaster County Planning Commission on June 12, said Assistant Borough Manager Sean Molchany. The revised manual can be viewed at Akron Borough Office.

Overview: The majority of the changes, Molchany said, involved “numerous changes in the definitions.” One major change Molchany highlighted involved mixed-use provisions in the C1 commercial district. Primarily this ordinance addresses potential uses involving the Ten Thousand Villages building. The ordinance now will allow for some retail “providing they meet certain criteria,” Molchany said, along with improvements to accessibility as well as parking. In the future, Ten Thousand Villages could potentially have commercial uses, some retail on the first floor and apartments on second floor. “It opens up the building to be developed in the future.” Molchany said.

Another change: Currently, floodplains are a separate zoning district, Molchany said. With the approval of the new manual, an R1 residential property in a floodplain will have a floodplain overlay, Molchany said. “It just simplifies it,” he said.

Restaurant ban: Mayor John McBeth questioned a provision in the central manufacturing district that no longer allows for restaurants. This would directly affect W Donuts which recently moved into the vacant Weiser’s Market site at 805 Main St. The doughnut shop is looking to expand its take-out doughnut business into the former grocery store section and convert it to a coffee shop with seating. Molchany said since the grocery store was already a nonconforming use, W Donuts expansion request would go before the zoning board seeking a change in an already nonconforming use lot.

Pavilion groundbreaking: Council also discussed arranging a time with local business Rosenberger North America for a groundbreaking event for a new pavilion at Colonial Drive Park. Rosenberger contributed about $20,000 toward the project in the park which abuts the business. The final size of the pavilion, which will be built close to the Warwick to Ephrata rail trail, is undetermined. Construction will begin in August or September.

Next meeting: Council will meet again at 6:30 p.m. on July 10.