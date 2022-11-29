When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Nov. 14.

What happened: Borough Council voted to advertise its 2023 budget during the meeting. The balanced budget shows revenues and expenses at $3.42 million. The budget contains no tax hike. Not included in the budget is a contribution to the Ephrata Public Library.

Revenue: Major sources of revenue include real estate taxes amounting to $781,000; local taxes such as real estate transfer, earned income tax and public utilities at $739,300; permits and licenses at $31,000; shared revenues $25,300; and miscellaneous income at $19,400. Rentals, such as the park, pavilions and the park house, which is occupied by a tenant family, will yield $49,500.

Big costs: The largest expense will be $945,454, the price of the borough’s contract with the West Earl Township Police Department. Other large expenses are $140,585 for park maintenance; $131,524 for public works; and $161,464 for administrative employee costs. Those three costs include salaries and health benefits for the departments’ employees.

Other items: Among the other costs are $8,000 for website upkeep; $59,000 for professional services such as engineering, zoning and codes; $32,300 for municipal building cleaning, supplies, fuel and maintenance; $14,000 for planning, zoning and engineering; $18,500 for vehicle maintenance; $10,000 for snow removal; and $59,300 for street lighting including along the rail trail.

Contributions: Akron will donate $35,000 to the Akron Volunteer Fire Company, $12,500 for the fire truck reserve fund to help pay for future new apparatus, and $23,500 for the firemen’s relief fund. Akron will give $4,200 to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and $2,500 to the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley.

Library contribution: There is no money in the 2023 budget for the Ephrata Public Library, a sharp contrast from the $20,000 Akron has donated in years past. This move follows a terse public meeting between council and library supporters during which some council members questioned whether or not the library was spending tax money on “social service” programs and asked exactly which books Akron taxpayers purchased.

Quotable: “At the last meeting I made the statement that we’ll do what we can,” said council President Nathan Imhoff. “We had a very lengthy discussion at our budget meetings on what we can do and we considered raising taxes. That was vetoed and the decision was made to not have a budgeted donation for the library.”

What’s next: Council is expected to vote on the budget at its Dec. 12 meeting.