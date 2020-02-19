- When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Feb. 10.

- What happened: Council authorized Borough Manager Sue Davidson to solicit requests for proposals from neighboring police departments interested in patrolling Akron.

- Background: Councilman Paul Swangren Jr., said the proposal will consider whether or not the borough could save money by contracting police services. Currently the borough has its own force, the Akron Borough Police Department, headed by retiring Chief Tom Zell.

- Other business: Council heard a plan by Handi Vangelism Ministries International to move the entrance of its new headquarters at 3261 Rothsville Road. Though council members did not appear to oppose the change, they tabled the matter until March 9.

- What’s next: If council approves the change, the state Department of Transportation still has to approve the new driveway because Rothsville Road is a state road. Meeting attendees also called for a reduced speed limit on the road.

- New truck: Council voted to buy a truck from Berman Freightliner in Leesport for $146,001 using a $150,000 anonymous donation. The remaining funds will be used for accessories and commercial driver’s license training for public works employees who will be driving it.

- New member: Akron Mayor John McBeth swore in new borough council member Randall Justice, a 10-year resident of the borough and an attorney with the law firm of Savoca Justice LLC, of Lancaster. Council appointed Justice to fill the remaining term of Monica Hersh, who resigned Dec. 31.