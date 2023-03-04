When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Feb. 27.

What happened: Borough Council cleared the way to allow US Road Running, a nationwide club with about 300 members, to hold monthly 5K and 10K races in Loyd Roland Park. Races will be held the third Saturday of each month starting in April.

The route: The race will begin around the playground area then follow the pathways around the baseball fields to Main Street, then up the hill along the sidewalk to a turn-around point. There, the runners make a U-turn and go back to where they started. From the starting point to the turn-around is 0.78 miles. Runners doing the 5K will make this back-and-forth trek twice, while 10K runners will make the trek four times. The races will start setting up around 7:30 a.m., with races starting around 8 or 8:30 a.m. Tear down would be about two hours later.

Background: Monica Padgett, US Road Running’s vice president, is responsible for bringing the race to Akron. Padgett, who attended the council meeting via Zoom, grew up in Akron and recalled playing in the park as a child. She said the meets, which can draw a maximum of 30 to 50 runners on a particular day, are “a great monthly opportunity for the local running community to get together.”

Discussion: Council President Nathan Imhoff noted the park has limited parking, and council agreed to tweak things as needed. Ryan Cochran asked if the runners will be directed to use the sidewalk while running along Main Street, and Padgett said runners will remain on walking paths and sidewalks. Akron is not charging the running club for use of the park, prompting Assistant Borough Manager Sean Molchany to say, “I’ll be brutally honest, why do we want to give away the park to a for-profit event?” Padgett said, “We are a for-profit company, but we’re in it for the runners. We’re here to provide the race for the local community. It’s not a money-making opportunity for us.” Imhoff said allowing the race was a way council “can help improve the health of our community at no cost to the borough.” Council member Randall Justice said the park is not a profit-making venture but rather is “a place to bring people together.”

Other business: West Earl Township police Chief Eric Higgins announced that a Coffee with a Cop program set for March 4 was being moved to March 10 to avoid conflict with the Akron Fire Company’s breakfast buffet fundraiser. From 10 a.m. to noon, residents are invited to borough hall to enjoy a free cup of coffee and a doughnut while getting to know their police officers. Akron Borough contracts police services from West Earl.