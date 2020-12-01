When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Nov. 23.

What happened: Council will decide Dec. 14 whether to dissolve its police department, which only has two full-time officers, and sign a contract for policing with West Earl Township. Council members were leaning in that direction as they talked about a proposal hammered out between the two municipalities.

Discussion: “It looks favorable for us to move forward on it,” said council member Paul Swangren who sits on the negotiating committee. “I was impressed by the tenor of West Earl’s response, and it really gave me the impression that they genuinely wanted to make this work,” committee member Randall Justice said. While council seemed to favor contracting, resident Richard Rupp reminded council of the public meeting in August attended by about 70 people. “The consensus was that everybody wanted to keep our police force,” Rupp said. “But everything I’m hearing and seeing right now we’re going to complete opposite direction.” Council member Thomas Murray, who is also on the negotiating committee, said the proposal is “an opportunity for two municipalities to come together and to build an accredited department.”

The deal: The five-year contract as proposed will cost Akron $704,732 in 2021. This amount reflects a credit of $51,550 for Akron’s equipment including three police vehicles, guns, portable radios, laptops and other gear. Annual cost increases will rise to $947,800 in 2025. Akron’s proposed police budget next year — if it keeps its current force — would be $789,933. The borough’s two officers will be absorbed into the township force which would have 12 officers and a chief after additional hirings. A police substation will be established in the borough municipal building.