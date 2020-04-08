When: Akron Borough Council meeting, April 3.

What happened: Council declared a state of emergency for the borough because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with four members meeting at Akron fire hall and two other members videoconferencing on Zoom. Akron Mayor John McBeth and Borough Manager Sue Davidson also attended in person, and the change in venue allowed for social distancing. Citizens could also join the meeting either by Zoom or phone.

Playgrounds: Council passed a resolution to close all borough playgrounds, including the Roland, Broad Street and Colonial Street parks. All the parks, however, including the rail trail, remain open for socially distanced activities.

Crossing guards: Council voted to continue issuing biweekly paychecks to the borough's crossing guards for the duration of the school year, which officially ends on June 4. The payments will total about $4,000. The school district has traditionally paid for half the cost of the crossing guards.

Police: Council voted to send a letter to the borough Civil Service Commission to initiate a search for an additional police officer.

What’s next: The same meeting format will be employed for the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 23. Instructions on how to join the meeting electronically will be advertised.