When: Akron Borough Council meeting, July 24.

What happened: Council appointed Tonya Haynes as its new member.

Background: An Akron resident for seven years, Haynes was appointed to replace Randall Justice. Justice resigned halfway through his first term after he moved from the borough. A paralegal by profession, Haynes will serve until the end of the year, although she has the option of getting her name on the ballot for election in November. Haynes was one of three residents who voiced interest in the vacancy.

Quotable: “There were three applicants,” said President Nathan Imhoff. “We were able to talk with one of the applicants in our personnel committee meeting. The other two applicants did not show.”

Vote: Haynes won unanimous approval and was sworn in by Mayor John McBeth.

Goals: “I wanted to be part of the solution,” Haynes said. “The decline of our country is very disappointing to me, and I feel if I am able to start on a local level and grow, that I can be a part of bringing back freedom to our country.”

Pollution reduction: Chad Peters of C.S. Davidson Inc. updated council on changes to its pollution reduction plan. Peters said a few changes were required due to “a couple of small changes” in the existing municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4). Revisions to the plan include moving a proposed rain garden from grounds by the borough offices to Roland Park as part of a stream restoration plan. Another change called for a “more refined view on what the restorations to Roland Park are.”

Quotable: “All of the changes put you guys in compliance as long as we follow through on the projects,” Peters said.

Grant funding: The work is largely being funded by an $800,000 grant from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. Little or no borough tax money is being used.

What’s next: Council next meets on Aug. 7.