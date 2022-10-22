When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Oct. 10.

What happened: A debate between Akron Borough officials and supporters of the Ephrata Public Library over the library’s funding request was the focus of the night.

Details: Akron donates $20,000 to the library annually, paid in two $10,000 installments. Questions among some on council rose as that final installment is currently due. Plus, for 2023, the library is asking all the municipalities they serve, including Akron, to up their donation by 20%.

Addressing concerns: After a meeting on Sept. 12, some on council had funding questions. Library director Penny Talbert, who was present at the meeting, said she tried three times to get a list of those questions from council without success. “My purpose here tonight is to gather those questions so I can get that information to you,” she said. Former council member Michael Morris later echoed Talbert’s concerns, saying said this is not the first time the subject of the library’s donation has come up. He said it is hard to answer questions when they don’t know what the questions are.

Quotable: “We support the library. We believe in the library system,” council President Nathan Imhoff said. The board, he said, was just looking for “a better understanding” of how the library uses its funds “as we go into budget season.”

The Hub: Council’s main concern seemed to surround the library’s social services and the library’s connection to the Northern Lancaster Hub, which is based in a library-owned building next door. “Those are social services.,” said Councilman Kleon Zimmerman. “That’s not the library. How much of our resources are going to that program versus just the library?”

Programming: Councilman Paul Swangren also discussed the Hub but also some of the programs that go on inside the library. He cited a program addressing women’s health. “It was taught by a lady whose business is selling sex toys. The class was about how to have healthy sex, increase your sex drive, what is an orgasm. That’s not what the library’s principles are,” he said.

Talk Tank: Swangren also complained about the Talk Tank in the library where people with emotional issues of are in a crisis can, in the privacy of a soundproof booth, contact a counselor to discuss the issues. He said he went to use it twice and it was out of order. He questioned the $6,000 expense of the tank.

Response: Addressing the women’s health discussion, Talbert said it was sponsored by WellSpan and was not a library program. Library board President Mike Eichenlaub said the library is required by law to allow to allow outside groups to use their facility. As for the Hub, Talbert said it was started with funding from United Way. “The tenants in that building actually pay the library,” she said. “It’s income for us. It doesn’t cost us anything.” Turning to the Talk Tank, Talbert said the $6,000 cost was a donation. She added that the booth’s computer was down, and the library had to wait for WellSpan to fix it.

Funding details: It was mentioned that 52% of Akron residents have library cards and have used them in the past three years. As for its municipal contribution, Akron chips in 2% of the library’s budget. In fact, Talbert said, the giving by all the municipalities — Akron and Ephrata boroughs and Clay and Ephrata townships — “just pays salaries.” The rest comes from grants and donations from individuals, estates and businesses. With all those taken into consideration, the library still has to raise 60% of its budget.

Next steps: Councilwoman Bonnie Young, former Adamstown Public Library librarian and head of the county and the state library systems, was sympathetic but added that Akron, too, has limited funds. “We want to stick to our budget, and we don’t want to raise taxes. We appreciate libraries that also stick to their budgets,” she said. Council Vice President Justin Gehman was glad the library came out to clarify the issues. “Now I think we can move forward,” he said.