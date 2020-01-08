When: Council meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Akron Mayor John McBeth swore in Borough Council members Justin Gehman and Nathan Imhoff, who were reelected in November’s municipal election, and Paul Swangren, who was elected to his first term on council.
Reorganization: During a brief session, council members chose Tom Murray Sr. as president, Gehman as vice president and Nathan Imhoff as chairman pro tem, to serve in the event both Murrary and Gehman are absent.
Other appointments: Council also filled these positions: borough secretary, Susan Davidson; solicitor, Kenelm Shirk; engineer, Hanover Engineering; zoning officer, Steve Dellinger, Hanover Engineering; building code official, Code Administrators Inc.; permit and enforcement officer, Susan Davidson; chief of police, Thomas Zell; garage/yard sale permit officer, Faye Martin; deputy tax collector, Susan Davidson; auditor, Herbein & Co.; planning commission (four-year term), Robert Rollman; Akron Authority (five-year term), Robert Stauffer; Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail representative, Susan Davidson.
Unfilled positions: Council is seeking canddiates for labor attorney, vacancy board, treasurer, zoning hearing board alternate, civil service commission (six-year-term).
Meetings: Council changed the time for its meeting on the second Monday of the month from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.