When: Aug. 1 Lancaster City Council committee meeting, held in council chambers and streamed online.

What happened: The city’s in-house solicitor, Barry Handwerger, presented an ordinance allowing for consistency and clear rules when it comes to flying flags on city properties. “It declares first and foremost that the city flagpoles are not places of public accommodation. They are facilitators of government speech. In other words, only flags that City Council, as the legislative body of the city, approves will be placed on city flagpoles,” he said.

Why it matters: The ordinance comes after the recent United States Supreme Court case Shurtleff v. Boston, in which the court ruled that the City of Boston violated a private organization’s First Amendment religious free exercise rights by denying it temporary placement of a flag on a flagpole outside Boston City Hall. Lancaster city does not currently have a written policy when it comes to flags on city property.

Details: If the ordinance is adopted, all organizations or anyone supporting a cause that wishes to have its flag on city flagpoles must submit an application at least 120 days prior. All applications will be voted on during City Council meetings. Only viewpoints supported by council will be expressed on its flagpoles. Each commemorative or organizational flag can’t be flown more than once a year and will be displayed for no more than three business days.

Government speech: The ordinance declares that city flagpoles are not intended to serve as a forum for free expression by the public, but rather as a nonpublic forum expressing government speech. The ordinance also states that it will comply with all federal and state regulations such as how a flag is to be properly flown.

Discussion: Council member Janet Diaz asked if Handwerger foresaw any issues such as litigation if flags are denied. “I see the issues if we don’t pass the ordinance, and I don’t see the issues if we do,” he said. Handwerger pointed out that if a specific flag is rejected without this ordinance, the administration or City Council would be subject, under federal law as interpreted by the United States Supreme Court, to be in violation of the Constitution for not allowing that flag to be flown. Council unanimously voted to put the ordinance on the agenda for its upcoming voting meeting Aug. 9. Bill 15-2022 can be found on the city’s website.

Other news: The Department of Public Works gave a presentation on proposed updates to the city’s stormwater management ordinance. The current ordinance was last changed more than seven years ago. The proposed updates generally fall into three categories: new references and requirements, clarifications and streamlining, and climate change-related updates.