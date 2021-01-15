When: East Earl Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 12.

What happened: The township exceeded $60,000 in recent municipal improvements after spending $8,095 on automated external defibrillators to diagnose and treat cases of sudden cardiac arrest.

Background: Since early October, supervisors have implemented or approved the following improvements at its municipal building: an LED sign board, at a cost of $42,382; new windows, $11,450; and a television monitor, $1,200. Township officials also recently purchased four AEDs for emergency use, to be mounted in its maintenance building, road crew vehicles and municipal office.

What's next: The board expects the new defibrillators to be installed by the week of Jan. 18 and the sign board by late February.

Police car: Last year, supervisors passed a motion for the East Earl Township Police Department to lease a 2020 Ford Interceptor Utility vehicle, at a cost of $36,618 with a 2.1% interest rate. The car, according to police Chief Kevin McCarthy, would replace a 2009 Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle that was recently put out to bid by the township. Although bids opened at $1,000, the vehicle sold for $2,645.

Election signs: The board addressed a residential complaint about election signs still on display past the township’s removal deadline. “Technically, we (residents) have 20 days prior to election and five days post-election to remove signs,” said township manager Justin Sauder, reminding those in attendance “it’s a few past five days.”