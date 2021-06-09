When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: Eric Adkins resigned as chair of the Leacock Township Planning Commission effective immediately.

Background: Because Adkins has decided to move to a home outside the township, he is no longer eligible to serve on the planning board. State law requires that every board member reside within the township they serve.

What’s next: Amos Stoltzfoos, vice chair of the planning commission, expects to serve as interim chairperson until Jan. 1. The township will open its search for a suitable replacement. No likely candidates were named at this time.