When: Adamstown Borough Council meeting, April 5.

What happened: Adamstown YMCA Program Director Tori Motter told council that demand for swim lessons is high, with 50% of slots full. She said this is before the Cocalico School District has distributed the opportunity to its families.

Quotable: “A lot of facilities are selling out of swim lessons really quick as people are driving up to an hour to get their youth swim lessons,” Motter said.

The reason: Many lessons were canceled for two seasons because of COVID-19, and some areas are still taking precautions, leading to a demand by families to search for swim lessons elsewhere.

Officials’ reaction: Council President Randy Good asked Motter to work with the recreation board to figure out how to meet the demand for swim lessons. “I think we’re going to have people tapping at the door to get in,” Good said. Adamstown Treasurer Lisa Crouse discussed with Motter possible solutions to “squeeze in” an additional week of swim lessons in early June before swim team starts.

Pandemic casualty: Council member deLyn Alumbaugh said the pandemic led to the dissolution of a few long-time civic organizations and clubs, among them the Lions Club of Adamstown, as of June 1. Alumbaugh made a motion for the borough to take over the Adamstown Lions Club Memorial Park, and council voted in favor of the measure. “I want to thank the Lions for managing the park for so many years,” Alumbaugh said. “They can no longer do it and are happy for us to take over the costs and maintenance, and also the improvements we’ll be making at a future date.”

Commercial rental properties: Mayor John Schmidt shared with council his concerns about potential health and safety issues involving commercial rental properties in the borough and the need to address these problems. He said the borough building inspector does not have the authority to inspect commercial rental properties.

Next steps: Schmidt proposed that the fire and safety committee assume responsibility for assuring visitors and citizens have safe accommodations, whether it be a home, an apartment, an Airbnb or a motel, he said. He said commercial rentals would be included in the inspection process. Good suggested adding rental properties to the property maintenance code so that citations can be issued.