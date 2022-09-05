When: Aug. 2 Adamstown Borough Council meeting.

What happened: James Johnson-Null attended his first meeting on council. He is the second Democrat on the seven-member council, joining DeLyn Alambaugh. He is filling the unexpired term of Jerry Thomason, who left for health reasons.

Traffic study: Council President Randy Good suggested the borough study the intersection of Bowmansville Road and Route 272 to see whether the intersection meets the conditions for a stoplight. Good and borough secretary/manager Sam Toffy shared feedback from a delivery driver who has been serving the borough for more than 20 years and said he’s surprised no one has been killed at the intersection. Council members expressed their support for looking into possible signalization at the intersection.

Police report: Ephrata Police Department Chief John Petrick said his officers were dispatched to the borough 60 times in July. Four of the calls were family offenses and domestic incidents.

Cybersecurity: Council member Alex McManimen discussed the potential for cybersecurity insurance for the borough’s computer systems, which would cost $3,500 a year. He suggested first talking to the information technology department. In order to make an informed decision, Good said he’d like to see what other municipalities are doing in terms of cybersecurity.