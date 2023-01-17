When: Adamstown Borough Council meeting, Jan. 3, with the treasurer, mayor and a council member absent.

What happened: Two grants totaling $1.2 million have been submitted for borough storm sewer projects, Mike Palm, public works superintendent, told council.

Details: One project would control stormwater through Memorial Park on Adamstown Road after heavy rains. The project would also alleviate icing across the road. The second project involves realigning 3,200 feet of the interceptor line and replacing the pump station at the Adamstown Community Pool.

Quotable: “That would be a real boost if we could get either one of those grants and it would prevent having to raise sewer rates,” council President Randy Good said.

Police report: Sgt. Dan Albaugh of Ephrata Police Department, which patrols Adamstown, said the borough had 60 calls in December with one arrest; there were two reportable motor vehicle crashes without injuries. For the fourth consecutive month, a police-reported crash occurred at the Route 272 and Bowmansville Road intersection.

Row home plan: Council conditionally approved four row houses on East Main Street. Dwight Fox visited the meeting and requested the approval of three waivers and a proposed subdivision plan for the homes at 29, 31, 33 and 35 E. Main St.

Appointments: Council approved Lisa Crouse as treasurer/office manager and Sam Toffy as secretary/assistant treasurer. Council approved Susan Russo to a three-year term as a Zoning Hearing Board member. Josele Cleary, of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell & Kane, was appointed borough solicitor. Dwight Yoder, of Gibbel, Kraybill & Hess LLP, will be the Zoning Hearing Board’s attorney. Systems Design Engineering is the borough engineer, with Chuck Hess representing the firm at Adamstown Borough Council meetings.