When: Adamstown Borough council meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: In a meeting with about 35 attendees, Adamstown residents pushed the council for improvements to potentially dangerous intersections.

Traffic light: Mayor John Schmidt discussed his findings of the feasibility of a traffic light installed at the intersection of Route 272 and Bowmansville Road. “It appears that getting a light at that intersection is not likely to happen any time soon,” Schmidt said. He said the bridge on Route 272 is scheduled to be replaced in 2029, meaning it would be better to wait until after that work.

Rejected ideas: Schmidt said he looked into reducing the speed limit but found the idea was rejected by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in 2016. “Somebody has to be killed before they even want to look at anything,” he said. “They won’t consider it.”

Resident speaks up: “I live just above that intersection just along (Route) 272,” said Michelle Gockley, who runs a dairy farm. “When they’re running equipment across 272, they’re taking their lives in their hands.”

Line of sight issue: Gockley and Schmidt said drivers cannot see left when on Bowmansville Road going onto Route 272. “Your stop sign is way back, and you have to pull out almost onto the road to be able to see left,” Gockley said. Schmidt suggested cutting back shrubbery at the intersection to possibly help with line of sight.

Rose Hill development: Stacey Huling spoke to council about an intersection in the Rose Hill development. Huling said nonresidents seem to “blow through” stop signs at the intersection of Rollingview Lane and Cameron Court. Huling said the other issue is the blind spot at Riverview Drive and Rollingview Lane. Schmidt said he would look into it, and the council suggested the concern be given to the roads and bridges committee.

Park improvements: Council member deLyn Alumbaugh presented an update on phase two of park improvements, for which the council is aiming to receive $590,000 in grant funds. It will create three pickleball courts and add accessible connecting pathways to those courts as well as existing tennis and basketball courts. There are also plans for amenities including a pollinator meadow, trail extension and bike rack. Alumbaugh said a pedestrian-activated, flashing-light crosswalk across Route 272 to the park is planned but needs PennDOT approval. Alumbaugh said the light is not part of the grant but is “very much on our mind.”

Grant info: “We’re going to go for the grant to save taxpayer money,” Alumbaugh said. “We would match it by 20%. Basically, we’d be putting in a hundred (thousand dollars).”

Rail trail: Council also discussed funding one-quarter ($8,125) of a study about connecting to the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail. East Cocalico, West Cocalico and Denver are the other municipalities expected to fund the study. “I’m in favor of the study and trails, but I’d only be in favor of this if it were per capita,” Alumbaugh said. “We’re the smallest municipality around.” A motion was approved that Adamstown will participate if it’s on the percentage basis of population.

Borough office: A motion was approved for a new borough office located in the library that will double as a large meeting room for the community.