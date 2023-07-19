When: Adamstown Borough council meeting, July 11. Mayor John Schmidt and council member James Johnson-Null were absent.

What happened: At least six residents from The Meadows development attended the meeting to voice concerns about aggressive feral cats roaming their neighborhood.

More: Resident Todd Hanney said a cat bit his wife, and she went to Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital to get the rabies vaccine.

Quotables: “It’s not just five or six of them," Hanney said. "There’s got to be 50 (cats).” “A mom and kittens were in the bushes outside my garage and the adult cats attacked my dog and ripped his chin open,” said resident Lauren Dougherty. “The cat that bit his (Hanney’s) wife yesterday is a different litter.” Resident Wendy Bentz said her husband is “very compromised,” and the cats lie on their outdoor furniture and “spray.”

Response: Council member deLyn Alumbaugh said council can’t take action because there is no ordinance regulating the issue. “We will address this when we rewrite our code, but until we have something we can legally enforce, our hands are tied,” said President Randy Good. “It ends up being the responsibility of the residents,” said Alumbaugh.

Solutions: Good said residents can trap the cats and put them in a spay and neuter program. Information about spay and neuter and cat fostering programs is available at the borough office.

Code violations: As part of an effort to improve Adamstown’s attractiveness, borough officials will start cracking down on broken sidewalks and poor property maintenance.

Quotable: “The community committee does look at codes and enforcing, and we're going to be walking and driving around Adamstown looking for violations so that we can turn those violations over to our inspectors,” said Alumbaugh.

Pay raise: Council voted to increase the pay rate for Nathan Welker, public works employee, by $5 per hour. Welker recently completed two wastewater treatment licenses.

Trail improvements: Council also approved spending $16,382 for improvements to the walking trail from Stoudtburg Road to the tennis courts.