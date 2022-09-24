When: Adamstown Borough Council meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Council voted to assume management of Adamstown Community Pool for the 2023 season.

Details: Council President Randy Good and member James Johnson-Null said current manager Ephrata Rec has had issues. Members approved buying $4,500 in gift cards for pool staff and specifically commended Patrick Warker, who will be promoted next season.

State grant: The Department of Conservation and National Resources awarded the borough $100,000 for expanding and improving Adamstown Park, borough Treasurer Lisa Crouse told council.

Quotable: “Half of our project is funded, so that’s really awesome,” Crouse said.

Details: The grant will fund adding a space on the playground for children ages two to six and expanding the section for children ages six to 12. The grant will also fund planting native plants and adding a rain garden. In a second phase not covered by the grant, the borough wants to add pickleball courts to the west; connect facilities and existing walkways; expand parking; plant pollinator plants and trees; and connect the trail behind the pool to Stoudtburg Village.

Regulation compliance: Council delayed a decision on whether to allow Amanda and Brandon Brown additional time to move a new fence that doesn’t follow borough regulations. Good said council needs “all the facts and information” first.

Cybersecurity: Member Alex McManimen suggested council budget next year for cybersecurity updates to prevent a cyberattack. Laughing Rock Technology is currently evaluating the borough’s needs. No action was taken.

What’s next: Council meets next at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Adamstown Borough Wastewater Treatment Plant, 235 E. Swartzville Road.