When: Adamstown Borough Council meeting, May 3.

What happened: Borough Council tabled a motion to approve the Brennaman Company’s quote in the amount of $2,200 to paint two pickleball court play lines on two tennis courts and use the tennis net as a pickleball net.

Background: Growing interest in the sport of pickleball was discussed at the meeting when council member Randell Weaver made the proposal for pickleball courts.

Discussion: Council member Alex McManimen said, “My suggestion is if the committee hasn’t gone back to pickleball players and said, ‘You’re going to get a tennis net with pickleball court, are you going to play here?’” Vice President Dave Matz he wants to see some interest for pickleball courts before voting on the proposal.

Quotable: “I was asked by teachers at Adamstown when we’re going to have pickleball courts available,” Treasurer Lisa Crouse said.

Policing: The Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission granted official approval for three years to East Cocalico Police Department, which patrols Adamstown, Chief John Petrick said. “Only about 13% of all the departments commonwealth-wide have reached this standard,” he said.