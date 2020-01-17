When: Council reorganization, Jan. 6.
What happened: Newly elected council members deLyn Alumbaugh, Jerry Thomason and Rendell Weaver were sworn in and took their seats. Incumbent council member Alex McManimen, who was reelected in November, was also sworn in.
Leadership: Council reappointed Randy Good as president and reappointed David Matz as vice president.
Professional staff: Sam Toffy is borough secretary, and Lisa Crouse is treasurer. Borough solicitor is Josele Cleary of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell & Kane. Borough engineer is Systems Design Engineering.