When: Adamstown Borough Council meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Borough officials discussed ideas to improve the town’s dangerous intersections, and one stood out in particular: a three-way intersection in the Rose Hill neighborhood.

Rose Hill: Council member Mark Bansner visited the three-way intersection at Rollingview Lane and Cameron Court in the Rose Hill subdivision. “After driving through it from every direction, we couldn’t come up with any solution,” Bansner said. “I spent about 20 minutes there last night and saw seven cars,” Mayor John Schmidt said. “One just absolutely blitzed that stop sign, made no effort to stop and it was trick-or-treat night.” Treasurer Lisa Crouse added, “To me, if I’m visiting that neighborhood, it doesn’t look like there should be a stop sign there. I can see how you might miss it.”

Quotable: “It’s (Rose Hill) residents, typically, that are rolling through the stop sign,” council President Randy Good said.

What’s next: The intersection in Rose Hill will have a police presence in the near future.

Background: Rose Hill is only one traffic trouble spot. As part of the Adamstown 2026 initiative for borough planning, residents said their greatest concern was to enhance safety, especially crossing Route 272.

Route 272: In his police report, Lt. Thomas Shumaker said an accident occurred in October at Route 272 and Bowmansville Road intersection. There were also two crashes at this intersection in September. Banser said he visited the intersection and observed that motorists are coming out on the shoulder; he noted a telephone pole being an obstruction there. Borough engineer Chuck Hess of Systems Design also noted vegetation at the nearby bridge, and Good suggested the vegetation be cut back.

Budget time: Borough Council approved the advertising of the proposed 2023 budget. Crouse told council there will be no increases in property tax, water or sewer rates next year. The real estate millage rate, which she said has not changed in several years, will remain at 2.041 mills. This equals $204.10 per $100,000 in assessed property value, Crouse said after the meeting. The budget document shows $837,153 in general fund expenses. Revenues are projected at $840,571.

Other news: Adamstown’s mayor said he will ask the borough solicitor to prepare an ordinance that allows municipalities to control the use of consumer fireworks by requiring permits or prohibiting the use. “If the ordinance passes a vote in January, the borough will have a fireworks ordinance,” Schmidt said.

Book titles: Adamstown Area Library director Carolyn Reiste addressed a topic of heated concern that came up during a previous meeting. “Is there screening of new books?” Schmidt asked her. Reiste said Jess Zook, youth services coordinator, makes purchases based on the school library journal and other literary journals that are dedicated for libraries. “We do not read every book that comes in if that’s what you’re asking,” Reiste said. However, Reiste said staff reads reviews of books before purchasing.

Appointment: Council appointed Kevin Grant to the borough Planning Commission. There is still a vacancy for this commission.