When: Adamstown Borough Council meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Borough Council delayed a decision on sharing the cost for school resource officer in the Cocalico School District over questions of funding the position in the upcoming school year.

Background: East Cocalico Township Police Department administers the SRO position; Adamstown is served by Ephrata Police Department.

Quotables: “This has created a division amongst the region,” said Dave Matz, council vice president. “When the initial creation of that position went to council, we were all in favor of the SRO but wanted it to be included in the school tax.” Council member Alex McManimen added, “I’m still hesitant because I agree with Dave that this was discussed three years ago and I’m still under the position that if this is a school position, it should be school taxes.”

Letter from a neighbor: Denver Borough sent a letter to Adamstown Borough seeking support fro the position, but the letter does not include the cost of the SRO program, how much the school district contributes, or how much each municipality contributes. The letter from Denver Borough Council President Blake Daub states, “The program has been very successful in fostering positive relationships with students; providing a law enforcement presence in the school district; and serving as a liaison between the school district, the police, and the surrounding community.”

Waiting for information: “I do not like the nontransparency that goes on in these letters,” McManimen said. “This is a very general letter and does not tell us if they got a grant, which I’m pretty sure they did for the first two years, how much was that?” Resident Tori Motter asked council to look into the matter further. Council member Jerry Thomason then made a motion to table the issue until more detailed information is available, and council agreed to hold off.