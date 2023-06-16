When: Adamstown council meeting, June 6. Mayor John Schmidt and council members deLyn Alumbaugh and Alex McManimen were absent.

What happened: Council approved $24,000 in donations to local ambulance associations.

Background: Council member James Johnson-Null made a motion to donate to the three associations, “based on the number of calls they make to the community,” using funds the borough has earned in interest.

By the numbers: Reinholds Community Ambulance Association will receive $12,000, and Reamstown Ambulance and Fivepointville Ambulance Service will each receive $6,000.

Quotables: “They all have significant needs,” said Johnson-Null. “One stretcher to get a patient in and out of the back of an ambulance is $60,000 now.” “Most calls have been for Main Street,” said President Randy Good. “Reinholds and Reamstown are both looking at about $300,000 in new equipment purchases. Some of them now have some paid drivers, so it’s not easy for them to provide services.”

Playground equipment: Council approved a motion to order playground equipment at a cost of $71,245 for the grove, Adamstown’s community park. Some playgrounds cost $1 million, said Randell Weaver, council member. The grove’s current equipment is 15-20 years old.

Sewer report: The water and sewer quality report is available to view on the borough’s website. “The water quality looks excellent,” said Vice President Dave Matz.

Water conservation: Matz suggested that voluntary conservation of water should be added to the website. “The past month was the driest May, ever since Lancaster County was keeping records since 1888,” said Matz. “We didn’t have snow, so we’re 5.5 inches behind for the year.”

Safety: In an issue concerning Route 272, Matz suggested having a “presence” on 272 where drivers often make illegal left-hand turns to get to the pool. The problem is compounded when out-of-town swim meet participants are unfamiliar with driving the legal longer route or are in a hurry.

Quotable: “We had multiple fatalities there,” said Good. “They’re out there on 272 slowing traffic down, and there’s hardly any place for people to go because of the guardrails. Something’s going to happen.”

Public suggestion: Resident Amy Good asked if a temporary barrier could be added to restrict turns.

Possible solutions: “We could talk to PennDOT and probably put a concrete median there where there’s a way to go out but not come in,” said President Good. Ephrata police Chief Chris McKim said he would notify the department of the problem.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. July 11.