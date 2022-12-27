When: Adamstown Borough Council meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: Adamstown residents won’t be paying more in property taxes in 2023 under the budget Borough Council adopted during its Dec. 6 meeting. The total spending plan is $837,153, which has unchanged since council voted to advertise the proposed budget last month. Revenues are projected next year at $840,571.

Taxes: The real estate tax levy remains at 2.041 mills, which means a taxpayer would pay $204.10 per $100,000 of assessed value.

Public safety: Adamstown may be on the cusp of receiving a boost in public safety funding, as council member deLyn Alumbaugh discussed participating in the Thriving Communities Program, designed to deliver safety, traffic and transportation projects to communities. “It gives us the potential to increase safety for Route 272, and finding money for a traffic light,” Alumbaugh said. Council President Randy Good agreed to seek federal funds to help solve issues specifically for Route 272.

Quotable: “I’ve never seen this much federal money being available to communities like it is right now,” council President Randy Good said. “It’s going to require a lot of extra work ... going forward.”

Route 272 crashes: The opportunity to obtain funding for public safety has become a priority for Adamstown, as Sgt. Daniel Albaugh, of Ephrata Police Department, reported crashes for the third consecutive month at the intersection of Bowmansville Road and Route 272. Meanwhile, Mayor John Schmidt discussed possibly installing an Opticom, a signal preemption device for emergency vehicle, at the intersection of Willow Street and Route 272 at a cost of approximately $16,500.

Also: Schmidt also discussed obtaining an electric bike at a cost of $4,050 for police use. “It allows the officers to get out to interact with the public,” Schmidt said.

Higher interest: James Johnson-Null, finance committee chair, reported the borough is moving $2.65 million from a Fulton low-interest (0.05%) savings account to Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust at higher interest (4%).