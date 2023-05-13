When: Adamstown Borough Council meeting, May 2.

What happened: Council approved a motion to authorize Mary Chown, grant writer, to apply for the Multimodal Transportation Fund grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on behalf of the borough at a cost of $6,000.

Why it’s important: If the borough receives the grant, it would improve the intersection of Route 272 North and Willow Street.

Quotables: “You either invest the money in grants to potentially get awarded some money to do this, or if you’re going to do the projects and you don’t have any grants, Adamstown citizens pay for everything,” said President Randy Good. “The total (grant-writing) package, since we’ve hired her (Chown), will be around $37,000,” said deLyn Alumbaugh, council member. “On the other hand, if we were to get most of this (state funding), we’re talking about way more money coming to Adamstown than has ever come to Adamstown before. It would be a great plus.”

Problems with intersection: “You can’t take a stroller on the sidewalk across 272 (and Willow Street),” said Randell Weaver, council member. “You have to take it out onto the street to get it back on the sidewalk.” This is because an odd curb cuts through the middle of the sidewalk. Resident Wendy Kerschner also said the pedestrian buttons for the traffic light have not been working for “some time.” And only one corner of the intersection is in compliance with the American Disabilities Act.

Improvements: The grant would cover the purchase and installation of flashing white lights called an Opticom system, which is a signal-preemption device for emergency vehicles. “Without the Opticom, it’s delaying the emergency vehicle to get to its destination,” Mayor John Schmidt said after the meeting. “On the emergency vehicle, they have that signal, so as they approach it, it starts flashing and turns the light in their direction so they can go through it (faster).” At the Dec. 2022 council meeting Schmidt said, “Our traffic light is the only light in the area that does not have an Opticom system.”

Vandalism: Mike Palm, public works director, said there was vandalism at Adamstown Grove community park, which prompted discussion about buying cameras at or near the restrooms or locking the doors.

Quotable: “If we’re going to be spending half a million dollars on a park, I don’t want to have locked bathrooms, so I’d like to have a plan before we get to that,” said Alex McManimen, council member.

What’s next: Schmidt said he will talk to the Ephrata police chief about the vandalism.