When: Adamstown Borough Council meeting, March 7.

What happened: Safety issues at the student drop-off and pick-up point at Adamstown Elementary School was discussed during the Borough Council meeting, and council took action to implement changes.

Quotable: “We will correct some safety issues with this (student drop-off and pick-up) at the elementary school. We’ll have a new driveway and area for parking that will connect and combine the school and park,” said council member deLyn Alumbaugh, who noted the school district approves of the proposed changes.

Vote: Council approved spending $3,975 for Ann Yost from YSM Landscape Architects to make a site plan for the project. The borough will now apply for a grant for the project and approach the school district to contribute, council President Randy Good said.

Also: Council discussed a second Adamstown Elementary School safety issue involving kids crossing the street as a shortcut at Adamstown Road where there is no crosswalk or guard. The kids take this route instead of walking down to Main Street, and then crossing.

Quotables: “I find it very dangerous,” Mayor John Schmidt said. “We really need to get a crosswalk there so the kids can go directly across and eventually put a crosswalk up at the grove for summertime when the kids want to go to the pool or to the playground,” said Good, adding that the crosswalk proposal must be coordinated with the school district.

Other business: Samantha Claar, CPA from RKL, gave a clean bill of health after auditing the borough’s 2022 finances. “In our opinion, Adamstown Borough is an example for other boroughs,” Claar said.