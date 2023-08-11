When: Adamstown Borough council meeting, Aug. 1.

What happened: Council reviewed two parking lot sketch plans to improve safety for Adamstown Elementary School students.

Background: At its March meeting, council approved spending $3,975 for Ann Yost of YSM Landscape Architects to develop a site plan for the project. The borough would allow the school to use land it owns that is part of the grove, Adamstown’s community park, to expand the parking lot, council member deLyn Alumbaugh said by email Aug. 7.

Quotable: “In talking with the school district about their crosswalks, and about the way the kindergarten buses are handled, they have a real nightmare and a safety issue with their traffic,” said President Randy Good. “It’s a dramatic safety improvement to the school,” he said.

Details: In Yost’s plan, one option adds 34 parking spaces, while the other adds 28, which would require less paving, create less stormwater runoff and be more environmentally friendly. Council member Randell Weaver liked a plan where the buses would exit out of the grove for afternoon kindergarten, but the rest of the time would be “normal flow.” The plan would also help with crosswalk safety, Weaver said.

Quotable: “An issue we have is kids darting across the road at the school, and we do not have any proper crosswalks,” Weaver said.

Funding: A state Department of Transportation program, Safe Routes to School, is a possibility for funding.

Quotable: “Whatever’s not funded by grants, the school should be funding because we’re providing the ground, and we’re solving multiple problems for the school district,” said Good.

What’s next: Council plans to invite the Cocalico School District transportation director to attend an upcoming meeting to “see what they’re up against,” Good said. “They’ve been concerned for years, and they’re still concerned,” he said.

Generator: After Mike Palm, public works superintendent, delivered the public works report, Good mentioned that a generator will be installed at the borough’s well site for fire protection. “If the electric goes off, and we were to have a major fire, once our water level got so low in the reservoir, there wouldn’t be any fire protection or water for the citizens,” said Good. “It’s a good insurance backup for the community.”